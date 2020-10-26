Man injured in shootout found in San Antonio hospital, charged

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man has been arrested following a shootout that stemmed from an argument on Saturday.

Aaron Ezekiel Medrano was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident that happened around 6:30 p.m. at 2015 IH 35 North near Spofford Avenue on the Northeast Side, police said.

Officials said the two men, both armed with weapons, got into an argument and shot at one another.

The other man, 23, was shot in the torso and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Medrano, who was shot in the leg, fled the scene and was later found at Mission Trails Baptist Hospital, police said.

He was then transferred by hospital staff to University Hospital, where officers met with him.

SAPD on Saturday said the two men knew each other and they believe this incident likely stemmed from other altercations they’ve had in the past.

Medrano is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a bail of $100,000.