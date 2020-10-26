SAPD names person of interest in case of body found wrapped in blanket

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a person of interest following the death of a man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket.

Police officials said officers are searching for Mark Talamantez, 20, in connection to the death of Shawn Gaitan.

Investigators learned that Talamantez had possession of Gaitan’s vehicle, which had been reported as stolen.

Gaitan, 25, was found dead on the morning of June 27 at the intersection of Hildebrandt and Cacias Road on the Southeast Side.

Police said his body was wrapped in a blanket and left on the side of the road. He had apparent injuries to his head, police said at the time.

Anyone with information about Talamantez’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7635.