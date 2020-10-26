Texas State University to hold in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies in December

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University announced Monday that it will host in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies for its latest crop of graduates.

The in-person ceremony for fall graduates will be held on Dec. 11 and a virtual ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Additionally, 2020 spring and summer graduates can also participate in an in-person ceremony on Dec. 10.

Earlier this month, Texas State sent spring and summer graduates who participated in the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony a survey link to gauge interest in an in-person ceremony.

According to Jayme Blaschke, the university’s senior media relations manager, survey data showed that approximately 80% of students surveyed said they would attend an in-person commencement ceremony if offered.

Denise M. Trauth, president of Texas State, said the decision to hold both in-person and virtual ceremonies was made based on recommendations from cabinet members, public health agencies and Dr. Emilio Carranco, the university’s chief medical officer.

“Although the outdoor and virtual commencements will be different from our traditional graduation events held in Strahan Arena, they will be a proud celebration of the accomplishments, spirit, and tenacity of our Bobcat graduates,” Trauth said in a statement.

The university said the in-person ceremonies are set to be held outdoors in Bobcat Stadium and will be conducted according to all COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

For more information on the commencement ceremonies and schedule, click here.

Related: Texas State University pauses diversity training after Trump executive order threatens federal funding