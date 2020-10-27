Man shot in hand during robbery at West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the hand during the robbery of an individual just west of downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 1000 block of Vera Cruz, not far from Guadalupe Street after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find the apartment on Vera Cruz empty.

Police said the victim ran to Guadalupe Street to call for help following the shooting.

The victim was wounded in the hand and taken to University Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.