Woodlawn Lake regular has built a special bond with birds there

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – With a bit of a whistle and a clicking noise from her mouth, Reveca Flores has taught her favorite “pet” to come to her on command.

While that relationship might not seem out of the ordinary for a dog and its human, Flores developed that routine with a special goose at Woodlawn Lake who she calls “Julie.”

She recently captured the unusual interaction on cell phone video which she shared with KSAT 12 News.

“Man, she’d just gravitate to me,” she said, reflecting on the bond. “And she knew that I had treats for her.”

Flores' snacks for the ducks usually consist of soda crackers and romaine lettuce. (KSAT 12 News)

Flores regularly brings treats to all her feathered friends there, gifts of romaine lettuce and crackers for the ducks and geese.

While the ducks and geese usually keep their distance from humans, some are not afraid to eat out of Flores' hands. (KSAT 12 News)

Some of them have gotten so used to her that they even eat out of her hands.

Her dedication to the birds has led some people to begin referring to her as the “Duck Lady.”

“I’ve always been a cat and dog lover, mostly dog,” she said. “But it wasn’t until I started to come here and they, kind of, like, befriend you.”

Her friendships have been going strong for the past few months.

Some of the ducks feast on the snacks Flores has brought them. (KSAT 12 News)

Feeding the birds at first gave Flores a way to pass the time during the coronavirus quarantine.

Now, it has become a passion. She visits the lake at least two to three times per week.

Lately, though, things have not been the same for Flores.

She’s starting to wonder if “Julie,” the goose, may have flown the coop because Flores hasn’t seen her in weeks.

“Which is, kind of, odd,” she says. “I looked for her all along the banks of the lake, and I asked everybody I know here.”

Her absence has Flores worried that something bad may have happened to her favorite bird.

Still, she continues to return to the lake regularly and look for Julie, while also keeping the rest of the roost as happy as a lark.