Man shot twice while sitting in car; SAPD searching for gunman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot twice in the chest as he was sitting in a car Wednesday morning.

Police said the man, 25, was with his girlfriend in a black BMW in the parking lot of the Turtle Creek Apartments in the 3600 block of Medical Drive when someone in a black hoodie approached the car.

The person shot through the windshield, striking the man twice in the upper chest.

The victim exited the car and ran to a nearby apartment complex, where an emergency medical services crew found him.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said. His current status is unknown.

The woman was not injured.

Witnesses said they do not know who the shooter was or where the shooter ran to.