Why experts say we could be moving toward a cashless future

Travis Credit Union took a poll of over 2,000 Americans on if they carry paper money or use a card.

According to studyfinds.com, nearly six in 10 Americans want to stop using paper money.

The survey shows just 16% of people carry cash on them at all times.

Researchers say majority of Americans, especially younger adults, want to move to a cashless society. The survey found more people are carrying less paper money during the pandemic.

It revealed 58% of Americans plan to stop using cash entirely after the pandemic is over.

Researchers say nearly two in three Americans use digital payment platforms like Venmo or Zelle.

The biggest reason people carry cash is for smaller purchases or emergencies.

Also, many stores are turning cashless. The most common customers at these stores are millennials, followed by Generation X.

The survey revealed about 58% of Americans believe the country should move to a cashless system.

Convenience is one of the biggest reasons Americans are opting to pay by card.

While it’s still unknown how long COVID-19 can live on the surface of paper money, the survey finds health and hygiene concerns are the reason many Americans are avoiding cash.