Woman shot in knee during argument at West Side home, police say

Incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in 4400 block of Tranquil Creek

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tranquil Creek shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the knee at a West Side home late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Tranquil Creek, not far from Grissom Road and Loop 410.

According to police, a couple in their 40s were arguing when the man claims he accidentally shot the woman in the knee.

Police said alcohol may have played a factor in the shooting.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospital by EMS in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say what the couple was arguing over.

