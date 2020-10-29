San Antonio family works to keep business alive while battling health issues caused by COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is facing financial and health issues while fighting to keep their dream business alive.

Lindsey and Harvey Shiran were able to reopen their bar, Callaghan’s Icehouse, last Friday, but the couple said COVID-19 has impacted them in more than one way.

“Its just this never-ending battle. It’s just one thing after the other," Lindsey said.

Lindsey and Harvey Shiran opened the bar located on Fredericksburg Road in February. The couple spent $60,000 in renovations. Lindsey said it was a dream come true.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to close their bar’s doors to close after a month. The bar briefly reopened in May only to close again in June.

“What if we have to close again? We cannot continue to do this," Lindsey said.

In July the couple and their two young children all tested positive for the virus. Harvey’s health took a turn for the worse. Lindsey said her husband was in the ICU for more than a month,

The virus has left his lungs severely damage and he now relies on an oxygen machine.

“To see someone deteriorate so quickly it’s just something I can’t even explain and don’t wish anyone to have to see," she said.

Lindsey was forced to take over the business. The bar reopened with additional health and safety protocols. However business has not been the same.

Bexar County Commissioners approved a $4 million grant aimed at helping hard hit bars and restaurants recover.

Lindsey has already filled out her application. She said with medical bills mounting there is a lot at stake.

“I feel like this might be our last chance or an option to get any help at all", she said.

She still holds on to hope. Her husband’s health is improving and she believes business and life will one day get back to normal.

"We don't know what the future holds but all we can do is try,"

The application period for assistance from Bexar County will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. Businesses must have the following to be eligible:

an annual gross revenue of $50 million or less;

60 or fewer employees;

demonstrate at least a 15% loss in revenue because of COVID-19;

reopen and remain in Bexar County.

Find out more about the application process by clicking here.