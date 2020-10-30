Never clean these things with vinegar

SAN ANTONIO – Old-fashioned vinegar has long been touted as an all-purpose cleaning marvel.

But, not only is there no evidence that it is effective against the coronavirus, it can do more harm than good on some surfaces.

Unlike bleach, ammonia, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and simple soap and water, there is no evidence that vinegar is effective against the coronavirus.

But, if your goal is to remove dirt and grime, it might be good for that.

“So, vinegar is great for cleaning your windows and descaling your coffee maker. But it does have its limits, and it could even potentially damage your home’s appliances,” said Perry Santanachote of Consumer Reports.

Many of those items can be found in the very room you’d likely use vinegar- the kitchen.

“Vinegar can eat away at certain synthetic rubbers and it could corrode different grades of stainless steel, especially if there’s already scratches or chips on it,” she said.

Here are some things Consumer Reports says you should not clean with vinegar:

Knives - the sharp edge can be pitted.

Stone countertops - the acid in vinegar can pit, scar, etch, and dull the surface.

Wood floors - it can cloud, soften or etch the finish

Irons- it can corrode the heating element.

Electronic screens - it can damage the anti-glare property and make the touchscreen less responsive

Dishwasher- Testers found it does not remove hard water stains.

Clothes washer - it can eat away at the rubber parts.

