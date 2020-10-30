Superheroes drop in on pediatric patients at San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Pediatric patients at a San Antonio hospital were paid a visit Friday by some of their favorite superheroes.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department SWAT team and the San Antonio Fire Department Rescue Team dressed up in superhero costumes and rappelled down the side of Baptist Children’s Hospital.

The “superhero drop” was conducted in honor of Julian Andrade, the son of an SAPD officer who died of cancer in 2015 and was being treated at Baptist Children’s Hospital.

The patients interacted with the superheroes through the windows and afterward, the superheroes went inside hospital rooms to visit with the kids.