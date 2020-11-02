SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in armed robbery at West Side store

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed a store on the West Side.

The robbery happened on Friday at the Express Way store in the 7700 block of W. US Hwy 90.

A Crime Stoppers report says the man walked into the store, approached the front counter and demanded money while showing a weapon.

He left before police arrived, the report states.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be submitted via the P3 Tips App or by texting “tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

