Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old last seen on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on the Northeast Side.

Jacelyn “Jace” Ann Marie Clinkscales disappeared around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Braewick Drive, not far from Walzem Road and New World Drive, according to BCSO.

Clinkscales was wearing a black crop top and black-and-white checkered pajama pants at the time of her disappearance.

She wears glasses, is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, BCSO said.

Anyone who is caught with Clinkscales could be charged with harboring a runaway or interfering with child custody, according to BCSO officials.

Investigators have not released further details about her disappearance.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.