Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Atascosa, BCSO says

ATASCOSA, Texas – A family of five has been displaced from their home following an early morning fire, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 14100 block of Bradley Road, not far from Pearsall Road and Shepherd Road in Atascosa, Texas.

According to the BCSO, the fire destroyed half of the single story home. The five residents did make it safely out, but four dogs died in the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say they believe the dogs knocked over a space heater that was left on to keep the dogs warm. The house is considered a total loss.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Bexar County Fire Department and the Lytle Fire Department all answered the call.

There is no word on who is assisting the family.