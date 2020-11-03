Temporary fencing to surround Alamo Plaza on Election Day ‘as a security precaution’

SAN ANTONIO – Bracing for a possibly turbulent election night, city officials have decided to install temporary barriers around the Alamo “as a security precaution.”

The barrier will be added around the perimeter of the Alamo Plaza until the end of the week, according to a tweet from The Alamo.

The Alamo will still be free and open to the public during its regular operating hours.

Starting tomorrow, the City of San Antonio will add temporary fencing around the perimeter of Alamo Plaza as a security precaution for the rest of this week. pic.twitter.com/PUms2Xm5Z6 — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) November 2, 2020

San Antonio’s most famous landmark has remained in the spotlight amid a summer of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd that erupted into protests over police violence and inequality.

In June, temporary fencing was added around the plaza due to nights of protests.

On Tuesday, as the country faces a pivotal night amid a surging pandemic, an economic crisis and a division over foundational questions on racial justice, downtown venues and business are preparing for more unrest.

Downtown businesses on Monday boarded up windows and doors to ward off potential rioters or looters.

Election Day is Tuesday and polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in Texas. Bexar County voters can cast a ballot at any polling location within the county. More than 300 polling locations, including schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open.

