Winner’s Circle: KSAT talks with winners from key state, local races this election

SAN ANTONIO – There were a few history making wins to come out of the 2020 election. In Bexar County, two women will hold a seat on the commissioners court, something that hasn’t been done in nearly 20 years. In addition, for the first time in the history of the position, Precinct 4 Constable, an African American woman will take office. Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur talk to these winners and more in an ‘After Election Day’ livestream. Catch the clips below.

