Construction crew arrives at work site to find car stuck in 20-foot hole on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to piece together an apparent car wreck that ended with a vehicle lodged into a 20-foot hole on the East Side.

Construction crews showed up at the site at Interstate 10 and Graytown Road Friday morning and found a car in the hole.

A worker at the scene said it appears someone was in the car and got out because there is blood. No driver or passenger was at the scene when the construction crew arrived.

A tow truck removed the vehicle just after 8:30 a.m.

San Antonio police officers were at the scene to investigate.

