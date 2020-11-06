Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of 64-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting a 64-year-old woman as she was walking to work.

According to police, the woman told investigators that she had just gotten off a bus at Fredericksburg and Callaghan Roads the morning of Sept. 25, 2016, when a man attacked her from behind.

The woman told investigators that the man choked her and sexually assaulted her, police said. The woman said she passed out and could not identify her assailant.

But DNA testing led police to Clovis Schexnayder, 47, who was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender in a previous case.

Schexnayder pleaded no contest before 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel.

“I find that there is sufficient evidence to establish guilt and I accordingly find you guilty," Rangel told Schexnayder.

Rangel sentenced Schexnayder to 25 years in prison in accordance with the plea agreement and told him he cannot appeal due to the plea deal.