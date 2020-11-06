Man wounded in late-night East Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the foot on the city’s East Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Paso Hondo, not far from East Commerce Street and North Walters Street.

According to police, the driver of a red sports car was driving around the area firing gunshots into the air when they came across the victim and pointed a gun at them. That’s when, police said, the driver fired a few more times, striking the man once in the foot. The vehicle fled the scene.

The wounded man was picked up by a family member and was taken to a house where they called for help, police said.

The man went to the hospital and is expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.