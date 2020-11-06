Senior centers in San Antonio to stay closed for remainder of year due to increased COVID-19 risk level

SAN ANTONIO – The city’s Human Services and Parks and Recreation departments did an about-face with the reopening of senior centers due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Originally scheduled to reopen on Monday at reduced capacity, the city decided to push back the opening to Jan. 19.

The new reopening date applies to 10 comprehensive senior centers operated by the DHS and four adult and senior centers operated by Parks and Recreation. They will continue to offer virtual programming.

Meals will still be offered via curbside pickup on Mondays and Thursdays at West End Park, District 2, South Side Lions, Willie Cortez, District 5, Normoyle, Alicia Treviño Lopez, Doris Griffin, Bob Ross, and Northeast senior centers. Meal distribution is also available at the Kenwood Community Center, the Gill Community Center and Commander’s House.

City officials said the departments made the decision considering the COVID-19 risk level has increased from “low” to “moderate.”

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported three new deaths and 195 new cases, bringing the county’s death toll to 1,268 and total case count to 66,909.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 212.

More coronavirus headlines: