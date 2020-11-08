Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while walking on sidewalk, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:08 a.m., Sunday, on Austin Highway and Perrin Beitel Road.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Austin Highway when it veered off the road and hit the pedestrian, police said.

Witnesses told officers the impact from the vehicle caused the pedestrian to be thrown 10 to 15 feet in the air.

The man, 54, was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver fled the scene and is still at large, according to police.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

