Man hospitalized after being shot in leg by neighbor, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the leg by one of his neighbors at a Southeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m., Sunday, on Pecan Valley Drive.

Police said two groups of people who live at the apartment complex got into an argument, which escalated after a man from one group pulled a gun and shot another man.

The man that was shot was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg.

HIs injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Officials said the shooter fled the scene and is still at large.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

