Man grazed by bullet while driving on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet while driving on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near Frio City Road.

According to police, the man was driving in a car when gunshots were fired from another vehicle.

Police said a bullet ricocheted around inside the car and then grazed the driver’s shoulder. The other vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators said the man drove to a motel in the 2600 block of SW Loop 410 where he called for help.

SAPD did not give a description of the suspect or the shooter’s vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.