Man walking across Loop 410 on San Antonio’s Southeast Side fatally struck by truck

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck while crossing Loop 410 on San Antonio’s Southeast Side.

San Antonio police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of SE Loop 410, between Rigsby Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard.

The man, who has not been identified as of Tuesday morning, was attempting to cross the main lanes in an area not designated for pedestrians, police said.

He had crossed the southbound lanes but was struck by a 2020 white Ram truck that was heading northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck told authorities that he could not avoid hitting the man. The driver called the police and cooperated with the investigation, according to SAPD.

The driver was not intoxicated, police say, and no criminal charges are pending.

Read also: