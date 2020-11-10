SAPD: Man found shot in North Side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in his car in a North Side parking lot on Monday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of McCullough shortly before noon by witnesses who heard gunshots nearby, according to Sgt. Matthew Brown.

Witnesses told police they saw a man jump into a black SUV and flee the scene.

Police found the victim inside his white car.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and the relationship between the shooter and the victim.

Brown said the man was rushed to the hospitals and investigators are trying to get more information from him.

The investigation is ongoing, Brown said.