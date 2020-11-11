Flix Brewhouse closed again, citing COVID-19 occupancy restrictions and lack of films

SAN ANTONIO – Flix Brewhouse, a cinema brewery, announced that it has again closed its doors to the public, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, occupancy restrictions and a lack of compelling film content.

The brewhouse, 845 TX-1604 Loop, announced its closure on a Facebook post on Monday, calling the news “disappointing.”

According to the brewhouse, in the past few weeks, it had become “abundantly clear,” that the economics of the situation could not work out.

The post said the brewhouse will not be open for to-go orders and does not have a date for reopening.

Flix Brewhouse owners are asking for public support on a petition to congress.

“Please show your support to Congress by telling them you’d like for them to take action to help local movie theaters like Flix,” the brewhouse said.

“We hope someday to see you all again at the movies,” the brewhouse said. “Cheers.”

