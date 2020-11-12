Have you seen this man? San Antonio police need your help locating this aggravated robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating an aggravated robbery suspect.

The robbery happened on Oct. 15 at a Southeast Side Rapid Stop, located at 3303 Clark Ave.

Police say the victim, 65, was accused of taking a cellphone from the owner, but there was no proof. In response, the owner of the cellphone pointed a gun at the victim, and the victim’s wallet was stolen from his vehicle.

Police say the victim feared for his safety.

The man in the photos is the one who pointed his gun during the robbery, officials say.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), or visit its website by clicking here.

Crime Stoppers may up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual involved in the aggravated robbery.

