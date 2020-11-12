You can explore Market Square, win prizes in free scavenger hunt in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a fun, socially-distanced outing in San Antonio, then get ready to explore Market Square and take part in the city’s free scavenger hunt!

The scavenger hunt kicked off Thursday and runs through Nov. 30. The event is sponsored by the Center City Development and Operations Department and prizes will be drawn Dec. 1.

City officials said the scavenger hunt will encourage people to “visit Market Square to answer trivia questions while safely social distancing and learning more about the history and culture of San Antonio.”

If you take part in the scavenger hunt, you are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing of six feet or more from other participants.

Those who score the highest in the hunt will be entered into a drawing with the chance to win one of five prize packs that are valued over $200, city officials said.

Some of the prize packs include a $150 gift card for any Mi Familia restaurant, such as Mi Tierra, La Margarita, Mi Familia at the Rim, etc., and a gift basket with items from the Market Square Shops.

Scavenger hunt participants are also encouraged to tag @marketsquaresa on social media and use the hashtag, #ExploreDTSA.

To learn more about the scavenger hunt or the rules, click here.

