What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a debate many have different opinions on and it could lead to some heated discussions, but which Thanksgiving side dish is the best?

A recent report by Zippia.com is breaking down Google Trends to show what the most popular side dishes are state by state.

Here in Texas, green bean casserole seems to be the winner.

The Thanksgiving Day staple is a must for many, but mashed potatoes is the overall favorite for most states.

In fact, 10 states have it as the most popular.

And right behind mashed potatoes is mac n' cheese. Yum!

This data was figured out by seeing what people searched for most last November.

Map of all 50 states with their favorite sides. (Zippia.com)

