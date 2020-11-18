52-year-old man killed while walking on Northeast Side identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in a street on the Northeast Side on Friday has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lamberto Salgado Guadarram, 52, died of blunt force injuries he suffered in the accident, which happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Austin Highway.

San Antonio police said a 2012 Mercedes-Benz sedan was heading north on Austin Highway. The driver said by the time he saw the man in the lane, he tried to stop but it was too late and his vehicle struck the man.

Guadarram was killed from the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was walking in an area of the road where there was a sidewalk available.

The driver is not expected to face any charges.

