Police seek clues in slaying of 33-year-old man found dead behind Lulu’s Bakery & Cafe

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 33-year-old man.

According to police, Michael Avery Lane was found on the ground fatally shot around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 9 behind Lulu’s Bakery & Café in the 900 block of N. Main Avenue.

Police said that while there were multiple people nearby when it happened, none have come forward to provide statements.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

READ MORE: