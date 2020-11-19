Have you seen this car? San Antonio police need your help identifying suspects in a Northwest Side murder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects involved in a murder case on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police say the shooting happened at 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 1 on UTSA Boulevard and Interstate Highway 10 West, near the University of Texas at San Antonio main campus.

Police say suspects in a dark-colored SUV shot at two vehicles multiple times, injuring several occupants and killing Jaylan Alexander Richardson, 18.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in Richardson’s murder.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

