SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and several County Court at Law judges will announce a change in how misdemeanor family violence cases are handled.

Due to a backlog of cases created by COVID-19 protocols, more judges have agreed to take on cases to relieve the overload.

Currently, only two judges were assigned such cases. Now, more than half of the County Court Judges have agreed to begin taking on the cases.