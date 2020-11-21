Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle while crossing SW Military Drive, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m., Friday, on SW Military Drive and Logwood Avenue.

Police said the man, in his early 20′s, was crossing SW Military when a white truck that was traveling eastbound struck him.

The driver of the truck did not stop to help the man and is still at large, officials said.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

SW Military was shut down for a few hours as authorities worked to process the scene. The driver is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Man hit, killed while walking in Northeast Side roadway, San Antonio police say