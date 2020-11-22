Man hospitalized after carjacker steals his vehicle, runs him over at gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after someone stole his vehicle and ran him over at an area gas station, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3 p.m., Sunday, on Culebra and Oak Hill Roads at the Hop-In Fuel Station.

Police said the man, in his 50′s, left his Toyota FJ Cruiser running when he went inside of the gas station to purchase something. That’s when someone in line told him that a man was getting inside of his vehicle.

The man went back outside to confront the carjacker and the vehicle was already in reverse with the wheel turned. The carjacker knocked over the man while backing up the vehicle and ran over his midsection.

The man was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the carjacker fled the scene in the man’s vehicle.

Authorities are still searching for the carjacker and the stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

