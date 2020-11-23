24-year-old woman shot in apparent drive-by on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the leg during an apparent drive-by late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. outside a home in the 5400 block of Still Brook Street, not far from Grissom Road and Bandera Road.

According to police, the woman and a man were outside the home when a dark colored vehicle pulled up to the house and fired several shots.

The woman was hit once in the leg. The man tried to drive her to a hospital, but pulled over at a Valero gas station on Grissom Road after getting a flat tire, police said.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is not known.