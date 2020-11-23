Southwest Side home destroyed by overnight fire

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators have been called in to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Southwest Side home early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed.

The male homeowner was able to get safely out of the house and was not hurt. Fire officials said firefighters put out the fire quickly and without incident.

The cause of the fire is not known. The home is believed to be a total loss.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units responded to the call.