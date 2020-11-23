Teen arrested after 18-year-old killed in garage apartment on South Side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man who police say fatally shot a teenager on the South Side of San Antonio over the weekend has been arrested.

Michael Isaiah Hernandez was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Probandt Street, where they found an 18-year-old man dead inside a garage that had been converted into a small apartment.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that Hernandez pointed a gun at a relative and the victim while inside the garage apartment and then opened fire. The victim was shot and died at the scene.

Hernandez and the relative were taken in for questioning after the shooting.

Details regarding what led to the shooting and why the suspect was charged with tampering with evidence are unknown at this time.

Online records with the Bexar County Jail show he was booked on Saturday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

