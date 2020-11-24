2 men accused of sexually assaulting teen with mental disability, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are accused of sexually assaulting a teenager with a mental disability at a hotel earlier this month, according to authorities.

Records show Gavin Lee Lopez, 18, and Tyler Cantu, 24, have been charged with trafficking of a child following the alleged assaults that occurred Nov. 4 at a hotel in the 1400 block of Bandera Road.

Lopez was booked on Saturday and Cantu was arrested on Monday. Their bonds were set at $100,000 each.

On Nov. 5, a person saw the victim, 16, outside a business storefront and called the police. The victim told the caller that she had sex with two men at a nearby hotel, but could not remember her name or home address.

According to investigators, the victim said Lopez sent an Uber to her home on Nov. 4 to take her to a hotel room. There, she met another man, identified as Tyler Cantu, the affidavit states.

The girl told investigators that she was sexually assaulted inside the room and Lopez later stole her phone, records state.

Surveillance footage from the hotel shows the victim arriving at the hotel with the suspects. Hotel records show Cantu rented the room, police said.

Once notified, her mother told the police that she previously reported a sexual offense involving Lopez and the victim on Dec. 30, 2019.

The mother said the girl and Lopez would Facetime each other, and she was concerned he was “intentionally exploiting the victim since he knew she was disabled.”

The affidavit states that the men met with the girl at a park on the West Side before they met at the hotel.

