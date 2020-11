Crews are working on patching up water and gas lines after they were struck, causing flooding in the area on Friday morning.

The lines were struck around 10 a.m. while crews were digging at a vacant lot in the 1400 block of Vickers Avenue, CPS Energy officials said.

Crews had to pump the water out before they could make repairs to the lines, officials said.

Crews confirmed the lines were repaired around 2:30 p.m.