Resident shot, injured at Uvalde apartment complex, police say

UVALDE, Texas – An investigation is underway in Uvalde after police said a resident was shot and injured at an apartment complex.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of East Main at the Brown Stone Apartments.

One resident was shot and taken to Uvalde Memorial Hospital for further medical evaluation, according to officials.

ACTIVE SCENE: Uvalde Police Department is currently conducting an investigation at the Brown Stone Apartments located at... Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Friday, November 27, 2020

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting, but police are urging residents to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

