2 injured after South Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured after a shooting was reported at a South Side home on Monday, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Bynum Street around noon, police said.

The injuries of both victims are not considered to be life threatening, officers said. Police said one man was shot in the foot while another man suffered a “more serious” injury to the leg.

Investigators will look into who had possession of the firearm when the shooting occurred and speak to the witnesses who saw the shooting.

The investigation was ongoing Monday.