Let it snow, let it snow in San Antonio? Residents, visitors to be showered with snow each Saturday in December

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio has announced that residents, business owners, and visitors can expect to see intermittent snow in various downtown locations every Saturday in December.

Shoppers and small business owners were first surprised with the intermittent snow along Houston Street on Nov. 28, which was Small Business Saturday.

This was courtesy of the Public Improvement District and Centro, in promotion of “The Merriest of Downtown Memories” campaign, encouraging the signature San Antonio merriment in the face of a particularly challenging year.

“San Antonians have long celebrated the holidays downtown,” said Elizabeth (Liz) Burt, Director of Urban Activation + Play at Centro. “And although we cannot gather this year in the ways we would like, there are still plenty of opportunities to come downtown and soak in the holiday spirit.”

In addition to the snow, enhanced holiday lighting, and garland along major pedestrian corridors, Burt pointed to both Centro and their downtown partners’ creative holiday activations.

H-E-B’s Christmas Tree in Travis Park was lit up on Nov. 27., and the Center City Development and Operations Department (CCDO) is hosting multiple scavenger hunts throughout downtown.

Hemisfair will host “Holiday in the Garden” and San Pedro Creek will produce “Illume” in December.