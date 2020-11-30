SAWS crews called to sewer spill on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System crews are working to repair a sewer spill on the South Side.

The sewer spill happened Sunday near the 8500 block of Mission Parkway.

SAWS officials said the sewer main in the area ruptured and water is flowing into the San Antonio River.

The cause of the spill is undetermined but is likely linked to the recent wet weather over the weekend that “could have contributed to soil movement in the area,” according to SAWS.

Crews will be working to stop the spill throughout the night and will continue to investigate causes for the spill Monday morning.

For more details on the spill, visit www.saws.org/sewer.