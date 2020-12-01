Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Cricket Wireless store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Northwest Side cellphone store.

The incident occurred Nov. 3 at a Cricket Wireless in the 1730 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from North Zarzamora Street.

According to police, the man entered the store and removed merchandise from the sales counter. The man then left without paying.

Police said someone approached the man to prevent him from stealing and he threatened to harm them.

Police said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.