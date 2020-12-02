68ºF

Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in Northeast Side robbery

Incident occurred Nov. 20 in 1540 block of Austin Highway

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person who brandished a weapon and stole from someone on the Northeast Side.

The incident occurred Nov. 20 around 10:30 p.m. in the 1540 block of Austin Highway, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road and Eisenhauer Road.

According to police, the man approached the victim and displayed a handgun, just before stealing the victim’s property. The suspect took the property and fled in a silver Mitsubishi vehicle, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

