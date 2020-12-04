Family of shooting victim calls for justice as search for gunman continues

SAN ANTONIO – A father and soon-to-be grandfather was shot and killed earlier this week. The gunman is still out there and the family is calling for justice.

John Garcia, 35, was killed Monday night at an apartment complex on Callaghan, near Culebra Road, on the West Side.

Police said they were already on scene for another call when they were alerted to shots being fired in the area.

Upon further investigation, Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still searching for the suspect, who is also in his 30s. Investigators said they believe the suspect and Garcia knew each other.

The incident has left family members with more questions than answers.

Garcia leaves behind three children and was expecting a grandchild.

RELATED: Man killed in West Side apartment complex shooting identified