Man indicted after allegedly opening fire on San Antonio police officer

Officer was shot in body cam, while suspect was shot in arm, abdomen, police say

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Adrian Octavio Cardenas, 22, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer following a shooting on Monday, Sept. 5, 2020 at SW Military Drive and Logwood Avenue, police said. Image: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted a San Antonio man earlier this week who allegedly shot at a police officer while trying to flee from police.

Adrian Octavio Cardenas is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 5, San Antonio police pulled over a vehicle carrying three people, including Cardenas, due to a malfunctioning brake light, SAPD said in a preliminary investigation report.

Police said Cardenas exited the vehicle and attempted to flee as two officers approached the vehicle.

As the officers chased him, Cardenas allegedly “took up a position” near a telephone pole and fired at Officer Arturo Ozuna, striking him in his police-issued body camera.

Garza was knocked to the ground by the shot and returned fire, striking Cardenas in the arm and abdomen.

“We are extremely lucky not to have a dead officer tonight,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters at the scene of the shooting.

