Man indicted after allegedly opening fire on San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted a San Antonio man earlier this week who allegedly shot at a police officer while trying to flee from police.

Adrian Octavio Cardenas is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 5, San Antonio police pulled over a vehicle carrying three people, including Cardenas, due to a malfunctioning brake light, SAPD said in a preliminary investigation report.

Police said Cardenas exited the vehicle and attempted to flee as two officers approached the vehicle.

As the officers chased him, Cardenas allegedly “took up a position” near a telephone pole and fired at Officer Arturo Ozuna, striking him in his police-issued body camera.

Garza was knocked to the ground by the shot and returned fire, striking Cardenas in the arm and abdomen.

“We are extremely lucky not to have a dead officer tonight,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters at the scene of the shooting.