29-year-old man hospitalized after crashing truck into utility pole, water main, and fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole, water main, and fence late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Broadway, not far from Wetmore Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the truck hit the utility pole, water main and fence while traveling northbound.

Police said the truck caught fire, but that officers were able to pull the man out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say why the crash happened.