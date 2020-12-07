Fire causes more than $30,000 worth of damage to NW Side apartment, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at Northwest Side apartment complex early Monday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Louis Pasteur Drive, not far from the Medical Center area.

According to firefighters, the fire originated as a content fire, but eventually spread to burn the first-floor apartment.

A pipe also melted, causing a water leak, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

Damage to the apartment is estimated at $30,000 to $40,000.